NHS Tracker: Find out about hospital waiting times in your area this winter
- Published
The NHS is facing extreme pressure this winter, as hospitals struggle with a difficult flu season and staff shortages, as well as backlogs due to Covid.
Enter a postcode to find out what is happening in your area with A&E, ambulances and hospital waiting lists across the UK.
Data updates: The A&E data for England previously included only "non-booked" arrivals, i.e. people who go to an A&E without an appointment. As of 1 February it includes both "booked" (planned attendances such as those booked via NHS 111) and "non-booked."
The national averages for England A&E data previously only included data for type 1 trusts only. As of 1 February it includes data for all trusts in England.