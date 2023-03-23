Four-day junior doctor strike set for April
Junior doctors are to stage a four-day walkout in April in their fight to get a 35% pay rise in England.
Members of the British Medical Association will take strike action from 11 April to 15 April.
It comes after BMA leaders met Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Wednesday.
Mr Barclay has said the pay claim is "unaffordable". A deal offered to other NHS staff and backed by unions involves a 5% pay rise in April and a one-off payment for the past year.