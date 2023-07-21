NHS in England facing worst staffing crisis in history, MPs warn
A woman who became a mother at 18 and missed out on university has graduated with a degree in radiography thanks to an apprenticeship scheme.
Rachael Bradford, 32, is among the first cohort of students to complete the degree apprenticeship programme at the University of Exeter.
It offers an alternative route to radiography with students able to work alongside their studies.
The "earn while you learn" model is aimed at reducing NHS staff shortages.
Ms Bradford, who has two children aged nine and 14, said: "I spent years working in various roles for the NHS, but I always wanted to work clinically in a patient fronted role.
"I was interested in ultrasound, but I couldn't find a course that would fit around my family life.
"When I heard about the apprenticeship, I applied straightaway."
She added: "It's been hard work, especially during the pandemic, but it's been worth it to follow my dreams.
"I'm hoping to do a further course and qualify as a sonographer."
She is one of 26 students set to graduate in July, having worked clinically throughout the pandemic.
The students have a range of backgrounds and an average age of 35.
Demelza Green, senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, said: "There's currently a staffing crisis among radiographers in the NHS nationally, and programmes like this really open up the door to a whole range of people who otherwise wouldn't consider university study.
"This innovative programme is tapping into this demographic, where people have a huge range of life experience, which is one way we can address the shortage of radiographers we are currently facing."