Junior doctors to strike for four days in August
- Published
Junior doctors in England are to stage a four-day strike in August - their fifth strike in this pay dispute.
The walkout will start at 07:00 BST on Friday 11 August and end on 07:00 on Tuesday 15 August.
The British Medical Association has asked for a 35% pay rise to restore pay to 2008 levels after a series of below-inflation pay rises.
The government is giving them 6% this year plus £1,250, bringing the increase to nearly 9% on average.
Ministers have said that is the final settlement and there will be no more talks.
In a statement, BMA junior doctor committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: "Our message today remains the same - act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all."
"It is not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room," they added.
"This dispute will end only at the negotiating table. If the PM was hoping to demoralise and divide our profession with his actions, he will be disappointed."