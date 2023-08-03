GPs given freedom to order heart checks direct
GP practices in England will be able to order a host of checks directly to help speed up the diagnosis of a range of heart and respiratory conditions.
Traditionally GPs refer to specialists when conditions like heart failure and lung problems are suspected.
But the ability to direct refer, which was rolled out for cancer last year, is now being extended.
GPs welcomed the move, but questioned whether there was sufficient testing capacity to cope.
Currently a quarter of people are waiting longer than six weeks for a diagnostic test - before the pandemic only 3-4% were.
NHS England said the diagnostic testing capacity was increasing with the rollout of one-stop community testing centres to supplement tests available in hospitals.
And it said the move would also free up the time of hospital doctors to focus on tackling the backlog in treatment.
Alongside heart failure, the increased access to testing is aimed at speeding up diagnosis for conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes breathing problems.
Extremely long waits
Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for secondary care and transformation at NHS England, said: "We know how important it is to diagnose people with conditions like these early so they can get the treatment they need to manage their condition well and to prevent more serious conditions or illness from developing."
GPs in some areas can already order diagnostic tests for these conditions directly, but NHS England said this marked the start of the national rollout.
Royal College of GPs chair Prof Kamila Hawthorne said: "Any initiative to accelerate the process by which patients can be diagnosed and begin to receive any necessary treatment should be seen as positive."
She said GPs had "long been calling" for better access to diagnostic tests.
But she added: "For this initiative to be successful, it is vital that diagnostic capacity - both in terms of testing and people to conduct and interpret tests - is sufficient."
John Maingay, of the British Heart Foundation, also said access to testing was an issue along with waits when diagnosed.
"Many people are facing extremely long waits for heart care in England," he added.