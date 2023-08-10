Hospital waiting list tops 7.5 million in England
- Published
The waiting list for hospital treatment has topped 7.5 million people in England for the first time.
It means nearly one in seven of the population is on an NHS waiting list for routine treatment, including hip and knee operations.
The number hit 7.57 million at the end of June - up by 100,000 on the month before.
NHS England said strike action had had an impact - junior doctors walked out for three days during June.
That led to the cancellation of more than 100,000 appointments.
The waiting list is now more than three million higher than it was before the pandemic.
Of those on a waiting list, more than 383,000 have been waiting for longer than a year.
The NHS is also continuing to struggle to see cancer patients quickly enough.
Only 59% started their treatment within 62 days following an urgent GP referral during June.
NHS England said it had been incredibly busy with a record number of tests and checks carried out and the number of people starting cancer treatment - nearly 30,000 - was close to a record high.
'Significant pressure'
The release of the monthly data comes ahead of the next round of junior doctor strikes with British Medical Association members due to begin their four-day walkout on Friday at 07:00 BST.
NHS England warned patients to expect "significant disruption" as junior doctors, who represent nearly half the medical workforce, walk out of both emergency and planned care.
Later in August, consultants will take part in their second walkout.
Prof Julian Redhead, from NHS England, said: "Today's data is a reminder of the significant pressure on staff with this summer currently on trajectory to be the busiest in NHS history, all while industrial action continues to disrupt services."