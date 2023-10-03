Trans women may be banned from women's NHS wards
- Published
Transgender people may be banned from single-sex hospital wards under plans to restore "common sense" in the NHS, the health secretary says.
Speaking at the Conservative party conference, Steve Barclay announced a consultation on strengthening the protections in place for women.
NHS guidance issued in 2021 said trans people may be placed on wards according to the gender they identify as.
The changes would stop that with trans people to be offered their own rooms.
Mr Barclay said he wanted to make sure the "dignity, safety and privacy" of all patients was respected, while the rights of women are protected.
The health secretary also said sex-specific language has been fully restored to online NHS advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.
"We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS - that is why today I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients."