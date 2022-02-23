Alerts for 2022 Northern Ireland election
- Published
Thanks for your interest in our Northern Ireland election alerts.
If you have the app but have landed on this page:
1. You may need to update your app to the latest version, which you can do here on the Android Play Store or here on the iOS App Store.
2. Make sure you are opted in for notifications - you can check this in your device settings.
3. Open the app, find a story about the conference and click on the link about notifications.
If you do not already have the BBC News app:
1. Download the BBC News app here on the Android Play Store or here on the iOS App Store.
2. Make sure you opt in for notifications when installing the app - you can also check this later in your device settings.
3. Open the app, find a story about the conference and click on the link about notifications.
Unfortunately, this feature is only available to UK app users.