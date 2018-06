Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Christmas shopping and we begin with an image taken by Jasryn Ng at the Nuremberg Christmas market.

James Rourke: "Christmas Elvises in a boutique selling exclusively Christmas decorations in Quebec City, Canada."

Sylwia Tantardini: "Obej Obej is a fair in Milan, organised once a year on the feast of the Immaculate Conception."

Naomi Silk: "Huge crowds of shoppers in Covent Garden, London."

Tracy Pochodowicz: "Shopping for Christmas by wandering the stalls at the Benito Juarez market in Oaxaca, Mexico."

Andrew Lockwood took this photograph outside Harrods in London.

Mark Cope: "This picture was taken in my local liquor store in Vancouver, Canada, with some Flash Mob Santas about to get into the Christmas spirit."

Liz Zak: "This photo was taken at the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, downtown Chicago. The German-American market is an annual event, where you can find everything from handmade ornaments to roasted nuts and German holiday treats."

Francesca Ainsworth: "At the London South Bank Christmas Market while waiting to meet my friend for a glass of mulled wine and a spot of Christmas shopping. I love the colour of the sky and the silhouetted buildings in the background and the hustle and bustle of bright lights in the foreground."

Pauline Jones: "Caught a glimpse of my face in the sun visor mirror - my expression summed up all the enthusiasm I felt to battle with crowds in icy weather."

Remi: "Shopping at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong."