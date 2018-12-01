George HW Bush: Life in pictures

  • 1 December 2018

Images of the life of George HW Bush, the ultimate political insider who served as CIA chief, vice-president and president of the US.

  • George HW Bush poses with his wife Barbara during his campaign for Congress in the 1960s. AFP

    As a bona fide war hero and son of a statesman, George HW Bush had impeccable credentials for a career in politics. He made his first foray into national politics in the 1960s, when he won a seat in the House of Representatives. His wife, Barbara, was rather more liberal than her husband in her own politics but campaigned hard for him.

  • This White House file photograph shows President Ford, right, as he meets with then Central Intelligence Agency Director-designate George HW Bush in the Oval Office, December 17, 1975. White House

    His rise was rapid and after serving in various diplomatic posts under President Richard Nixon, he was made director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 1976 by President Gerald Ford.

  • A cabinet meeting in the family quarters of the White House, Washington DC. From left to right: James Baker, Edwin Meese, Vice-President George HW Bush, Reagan and Caspar Weinberger, 1 Apr 1981 Hulton Archive

    He attempted to gain the Republican nomination for president in 1980, but was beaten by Ronald Reagan. He served as vice-president throughout the 1980s.

  • Former US President Ronald Reagan greets newly-inaugurated President George H W Bush as first lady Barbara Bush applauds during Bush's swearing-in ceremony, 20 January 1989, in Washington, DC. Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

    His career as a political insider culminated in his victory in the 1988 presidential election, and it was Reagan who finally handed him the reins of power.

  • George HW Bush wife Barbara in Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a visit to China IN 1989 Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

    His most notable successes during his time in office were in the field of foreign policy. Some analysts credit him with restoring international standing to the US and healing the wounds of the Vietnam War.

  • George Bush Snr with Mikhail Gorbachev, 03/12/1989 AFP

    As communism collapsed across Central and Eastern Europe, he oversaw warming relations with the Soviet Union and Mikhail Gorbachev. His predecessor, Ronald Reagan, had described Russia as "evil empire".

  • George HW Bush celebrating Thanksgiving with the troops in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield, November 22, 1990 Presidential Library

    His foreign policy was ultimately defined by the first Gulf War, which ended in a morale-boosting victory over Iraq.

  • George HW Bush (L) greets President-elect Bill Clinton (R) upon his arrival 20 January, 1993 to the White House in Washington AFP

    But his 1992 presidential campaign was derailed by his domestic policies, including a now-infamous U-turn on taxes. He eventually lost to Bill Clinton.

  • George W Bush and his father George HW Bush wave to the crowd before the Texas Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Game Four of the 2010 MLB World Series at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 31, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

    The Bush political dynasty continued long after George HW Bush left office. His son, George W Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms.

  • US President Barack Obama presents the 2010 Medal of Freedom to former President George HW Bush in this February 15, 2011 AFP

    George Bush Sr continued to play an active role in US public life, and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011.

  • Former US President George H W Bush accompanied by former US First Lady Barbara Bush, during the evening session of the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia's First Union Center 31 July, 2000. Getty Images

    In April 2018, former US First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92. The couple had been married for more than 70 years.

  • Former US Presidents and former US first ladies Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and US first lady Melania Trump posed with former US President George HW Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas. Office of George H W Bush/REUTERS

    The 93-year-old former president fell ill the day after his wife's funeral in Houston, Texas, where he had posed for a picture with three former US Presidents and First Ladies - Laura Bush, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. US First Lady Melania Trump was also in the picture, but US President Donald Trump decided against attending the invite-only service.