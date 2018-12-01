George HW Bush: Life in pictures
Images of the life of George HW Bush, the ultimate political insider who served as CIA chief, vice-president and president of the US.
-
AFP
As a bona fide war hero and son of a statesman, George HW Bush had impeccable credentials for a career in politics. He made his first foray into national politics in the 1960s, when he won a seat in the House of Representatives. His wife, Barbara, was rather more liberal than her husband in her own politics but campaigned hard for him.
-
White House
His rise was rapid and after serving in various diplomatic posts under President Richard Nixon, he was made director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 1976 by President Gerald Ford.
-
Hulton Archive
He attempted to gain the Republican nomination for president in 1980, but was beaten by Ronald Reagan. He served as vice-president throughout the 1980s.
-
Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images
His career as a political insider culminated in his victory in the 1988 presidential election, and it was Reagan who finally handed him the reins of power.
-
Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
His most notable successes during his time in office were in the field of foreign policy. Some analysts credit him with restoring international standing to the US and healing the wounds of the Vietnam War.
-
AFP
As communism collapsed across Central and Eastern Europe, he oversaw warming relations with the Soviet Union and Mikhail Gorbachev. His predecessor, Ronald Reagan, had described Russia as "evil empire".
-
Presidential Library
His foreign policy was ultimately defined by the first Gulf War, which ended in a morale-boosting victory over Iraq.
-
AFP
But his 1992 presidential campaign was derailed by his domestic policies, including a now-infamous U-turn on taxes. He eventually lost to Bill Clinton.
-
Getty Images
The Bush political dynasty continued long after George HW Bush left office. His son, George W Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms.
-
AFP
George Bush Sr continued to play an active role in US public life, and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011.
-
Getty Images
In April 2018, former US First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92. The couple had been married for more than 70 years.
-
Office of George H W Bush/REUTERS
The 93-year-old former president fell ill the day after his wife's funeral in Houston, Texas, where he had posed for a picture with three former US Presidents and First Ladies - Laura Bush, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. US First Lady Melania Trump was also in the picture, but US President Donald Trump decided against attending the invite-only service.