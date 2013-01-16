Uncovering the past

According to Orlov this is the work of John Wells Rahill, a pastor who graduated from Yale University in 1906, and who in 1917 joined the American branch of the YMCA, in particular the War Works Division. He was posted to the eastern front with the Russian troops in Valk, now on the border of Estonia and Latvia. However he spent only a few months having set up a facility called Soldiers House which offered some relaxation for the combatants before most of the YMCA staff were withdrawn via China and Japan.