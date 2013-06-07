Day in pictures: 7 June 2013
Twenty-four hours of news photos from around the world.
Tammy the tree-climbing ant-eater is to be given her own minder during a series of late night events at London Zoo this summer. She is famed for her friendly disposition, but with naturally poor eyesight zookeepers will be giving Tammy help to steer her past any errant feet in the free-roaming exhibit.
Kashmiri Muslims pray on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, at the Hazratbal Shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after a four-day tour of North Africa. He said recent protests in Turkish cities bordered on illegality.
A woman plays with her shadow on top of Test Pattern, an installation by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda at the Vivid Festival in Sydney, Australia.
The Queen officially opened the BBC's rebuilt Broadcasting House in London with a live message on BBC Radio Four. The Queen said it was a "great pleasure" to declare the building open, saying she had first visited it with her father, King George VI.
Firearms, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa.
Prisoners eat a meal during a work break at a penal colony settlement to the northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Every hour inmates are obliged to sign a document during working hours as part of a regular controlling check, conducted by prison guards.
Europe's second longest river, the Danube, is set to hit unprecedented levels in the capital Budapest in the next few days. Here in southern Germany crews are seen at work on a dyke near Deggendorf.