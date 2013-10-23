Your pictures: Resting

  • 23 October 2013

Readers' photos on the theme of resting.

  • Flip flops on the beach

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "resting" and we begin with this photograph taken by Ela Fraczkowska.

  • Seal on a rock

    Paul McDowall: "I took this photo in Arran, where the seals were all resting on the rocks, and this one turned round and virtually smiled at me."

  • Man asleep on the New York subway

    James Hook: "The city that never sleeps, New York City 2nd Avenue subway station."

  • People on bench

    Alice Dowling: "After a long day trekking around the art museum. My dad (on the far right) is a sports massage therapist and has stretched like this in public for as long as I can remember."

  • Dog resting in heather

    Theresa Hughes: "This is 16-year-old Kippen resting in the heather near Dunkeld, Perthshire."

  • Large rocks

    Michael Kiely: "While on holiday in Brittany we saw this in the forest at Huelgoat, Le Champignon, or The Mushroom, is a large rock resting on a smaller one."

  • A couple in Wroclaw

    Marcin Bieszczanin: "I took this photograph on the deck of a roofed wooden bridge in the Japanese Garden in Wroclaw, Poland."

  • Tourists on a coach

    Amal Rajakaruna: "A quick snap taken with my GoPro showing my crewmates having a rest onboard our over-landing truck whilst on a 20-day tour from Cape Town to Victoria Falls, which included many very early starts."

  • Costa Rican flamingo

    Jon Anderson: "Got this shot of a Costa Rican flamingo first thing in the morning, just as they were waking."

  • Resting in a hammock

    John Wlasiuk: "Summer holidays are made for lazy afternoons. After an exhausting day on the beach, my daughter relaxes. On holiday in Malaysia."

  • Woman in pool

    Louise Luo: "Myself resting in travertine hot springs at Pamukkale to enjoy sunshine and wonderful holiday in Turkey."

  • Man resting

    Jeremy Peeters: "On a trip to Ghangzou, China, earlier this year, I happened to walk past this guy on his morning break."

  • Two women resting on leaves

    Aricka Seales: "Taken in the fallen foliage at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts."

  • Baby asleep

    Rebecca Steel-Jasinska: "My daughter when she was about three weeks old, having a post-milk rest. Milk is such a knockout drug for newborns."

  • Leopard in a tree

    John Miller: "Taken on safari in Samburu National Park in Kenya, this leopard was 'spotted' resting quietly in a shady tree, apparently unconcerned by four people in a Land Rover."

  • Child's toy on a seat

    Tony Evanson: "Here's my daughter Charlotte's teddy, Lewis the puppy, having a well earned rest on the way up Place Fell, above Ullswater in the Lake District.

  • Composite photograph of a man on a bench

    Umar Nawaz: "Myself in four forms."

  • Man resting on a beach in France

    And finally, a photograph by AJ Pretorius of a man resting on a beach in northern France. The next theme is "fireworks" and the deadline for your entries is 6 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

