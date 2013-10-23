Your pictures: Resting
Readers' photos on the theme of resting.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "resting" and we begin with this photograph taken by Ela Fraczkowska.
-
Paul McDowall: "I took this photo in Arran, where the seals were all resting on the rocks, and this one turned round and virtually smiled at me."
-
James Hook: "The city that never sleeps, New York City 2nd Avenue subway station."
-
Alice Dowling: "After a long day trekking around the art museum. My dad (on the far right) is a sports massage therapist and has stretched like this in public for as long as I can remember."
-
Theresa Hughes: "This is 16-year-old Kippen resting in the heather near Dunkeld, Perthshire."
-
Michael Kiely: "While on holiday in Brittany we saw this in the forest at Huelgoat, Le Champignon, or The Mushroom, is a large rock resting on a smaller one."
-
Marcin Bieszczanin: "I took this photograph on the deck of a roofed wooden bridge in the Japanese Garden in Wroclaw, Poland."
-
Amal Rajakaruna: "A quick snap taken with my GoPro showing my crewmates having a rest onboard our over-landing truck whilst on a 20-day tour from Cape Town to Victoria Falls, which included many very early starts."
-
Jon Anderson: "Got this shot of a Costa Rican flamingo first thing in the morning, just as they were waking."
-
John Wlasiuk: "Summer holidays are made for lazy afternoons. After an exhausting day on the beach, my daughter relaxes. On holiday in Malaysia."
-
Louise Luo: "Myself resting in travertine hot springs at Pamukkale to enjoy sunshine and wonderful holiday in Turkey."
-
Jeremy Peeters: "On a trip to Ghangzou, China, earlier this year, I happened to walk past this guy on his morning break."
-
Aricka Seales: "Taken in the fallen foliage at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts."
-
Rebecca Steel-Jasinska: "My daughter when she was about three weeks old, having a post-milk rest. Milk is such a knockout drug for newborns."
-
John Miller: "Taken on safari in Samburu National Park in Kenya, this leopard was 'spotted' resting quietly in a shady tree, apparently unconcerned by four people in a Land Rover."
-
Tony Evanson: "Here's my daughter Charlotte's teddy, Lewis the puppy, having a well earned rest on the way up Place Fell, above Ullswater in the Lake District.
-
Umar Nawaz: "Myself in four forms."
-
And finally, a photograph by AJ Pretorius of a man resting on a beach in northern France. The next theme is "fireworks" and the deadline for your entries is 6 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.