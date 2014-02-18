Day in pictures: 18 February 2014

Anti-government protestor in Bangkok
An anti-government protester defies riot police in Bangkok, the Thai capital, to display a ribbon bearing a "King's soldier" slogan.
Men's snowboard cross final in Sochi.
Close aerial competition during the Winter Olympics final of the men's snowboard cross, held at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park in the mountains above the Russian resort of Sochi.
Protesters opposed to the Ukrainian government throwing bricks at interior ministry officers near the Vekhovnaya Rada parliament building in the capital Kiev.
An Afghan popcorn vendor at work in his shop in Kabul, the capital.
A girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed auditorium near the South Korean city of Gyeongju awaiting rescue. Heavy snow on the roof has been blamed for the accident.
African asylum seekers staging a protest at the Holot detention centre in the southern Negev desert over Israeli policy on migrants.
A Libyan girl in the country's capital, Tripoli, celebrating the third anniversary of the 17 February uprising against Col Muammar Gaddafi.