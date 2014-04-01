Day in pictures: 1 April 2014

Day in pictures: 1 April 2014Published1 April 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Actress Emma Watson signs autographs before the UK premiere of her latest film, Noah, at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.Image caption, A Medecins Sans Frontieres official has called an Ebola outbreak that has killed 78 people in Guinea "unprecedented". The West African state is facing a battle to contain the outbreak after cases were reported hundreds of kilometres apart.Image caption, The 550ft (170m) High Roller observation wheel spins after opening in Las Vegas. The observation wheel, the tallest in the world, is part of Caesars Entertainment Corporation's Linq development.Image caption, Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves to supporters as he arrives at a rally in Dashtak. Eight candidates are running in the 5 April election.Image caption, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (right) tries to control the ball during a training session ahead of their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on 2 April.Image caption, An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport, west London, as heavy fog covers many parts of the south-east of England.Image caption, A woman cleans a fish on the streets of the Mare slums complex, one day after its occupation in Rio de Janeiro. Security forces staged a massive operation to move into the shantytowns as part of a campaign to clean up the Brazilian city ahead of the football World Cup.Image caption, Ukraine's Sergei Korneev (left) fights Russia's Yevgeny Tischenko during their heavyweight World Series of Boxing quarterfinal bout in Moscow.