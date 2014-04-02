Rural India in black and white
Phil Coomes
Picture editor
- Published
Gianni Berengo Gardin is one of Italy's most celebrated living photographers, best known for his pictures of his post-war homeland.
An exhibition of the work is to be held at Prahlad Bubbar gallery in London, the first UK exhibition of the project since he was selected by Bill Brandt for the Twentieth Century Landscape Photographs exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 1975.
Alongside his Italian images, his pictures of rural India offer a glimpse of a country about to undergo massive change at the end of the 1970s.
He spent two years, photographing the lives of ordinary people, their rituals, customs and industry.
When asked about the work in India Berengo Gardin said, "I have always been a great admirer of Gandhi, and one of his statements is engraved on my mind. He said that Europeans and Westerners come to India and visit the big cities, but they never go to see the villages, even though, in reality, India is made up of small villages."
Here's a selection of the work from India.
And a few from Italy...
Photographs © Gianni Berengo Gardin, Courtesy Prahlad Bubbar Gallery, London.