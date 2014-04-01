Christina Broom, Britain's first female press photographer

Christina Broom, Britain's first female press photographerPublished1 April 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Museum of London has acquired the archive of Christina Broom, the UK’s first female press photographer. A selection of the 2,500 pictures, depicting London during World War One, are now on show.image captionBroom taught herself photography at the age of 40 so she could create and sell postcards. But she also captured many major London events, including suffragette processions to George V's coronation.image captionAmong Broom’s archive is a postcard snapshot of Jungle Book writer Rudyard Kipling’s son (third from left). Jack was killed in the Battle of Loos in 1915 at the age of 18.image captionThe 1st Life Guards prepare to leave Hyde Park Barracks on 15 August 1914. They were destined for the devastating Battle of Mons.image captionWounded patients from King Edward VII’s Hospital for Officers visit the Royal Mews in 1915. Originally set up after the Boer War by two sisters, the hospital treated injured officers during World War One at its premises in Grosvenor Gardens.image captionThe 3rd Battalion Grenadier Guards prepare for war at the Wimbledon Common training camp in 1914. The Prince of Wales can be seen inspecting the field kitchen, having marched there from Wellington Barracks.image captionSoldiers from the Household Battalion leaving for the front bid farewell to their families from a platform at Waterloo Station in 1916. Broom made several similar photographs. For many relatives, they served as final mementos.image captionCapt Greer of the 1st Irish Guards and his machine gun team group together for this rather formal photograph, just prior to leaving for the war. They were all killed in battle soon afterwards.image captionKing George V and Queen Mary host a tea party for wounded soldiers and sailors at the Royal Mews in March 1916. The wounded, including many from British colonies, were brought to Buckingham Palace from nine London hospitals. Photographs by Christina Broom can be seen at the Museum of London from 4 April – 28 September 2014.