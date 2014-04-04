Day in pictures: 4 April 2014

A relative of one of the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines plane rests near candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China.
A man signals to a woman that a McDonald's restaurant is closed in Crimea's regional capital, Simferopol
McDonald's has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for "manufacturing reasons", following Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.
Afghans lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and election materials to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Panjshir province.
Japanese artist Yoshihito Kosaka makes sculptures of a dancing geisha girl (left) and a fan at an international ice carving tournament in Tokyo.
Race-goers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race event in Aintree, north-west England.
Flash floods in the Solomon Islands kill at least five people, forcing some 10,000 residents to flee their homes.