Day in pictures: 4 April 2014

Day in pictures: 4 April 2014Published4 April 2014Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A relative of one of the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines plane rests near candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China.Image caption, McDonald's has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for "manufacturing reasons", following Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.Image caption, Afghans lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and election materials to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Panjshir province.Image caption, Japanese artist Yoshihito Kosaka makes sculptures of a dancing geisha girl (left) and a fan at an international ice carving tournament in Tokyo.Image caption, Race-goers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race event in Aintree, north-west England.Image caption, Flash floods in the Solomon Islands kill at least five people, forcing some 10,000 residents to flee their homes.