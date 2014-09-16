Day in pictures: 16 September

Day in pictures: 16 SeptemberPublished16 September 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOur daily selection of some of the best news photographs taken around world during the past 24 hours.Image source, Josh Edelson/AFPImage caption, Police survey the damage after a car crashed into a bar in San Francisco, California, leaving three people injured. The driver had lost control of the vehicle, remained on the scene and cooperated with officers, and had then been arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with the sale of narcotics, police said.Image source, John Phillips/Getty ImagesImage caption, Backstage at the Vin and Omi show during London Fashion Week.Image source, RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFPImage caption, Hurricane Odile has left streets flooded, and homes and packed hotels destroyed in the beach resorts of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, triggering looting in some places such as this supermarket in San Jose del Cabo.Image source, SAFIN HAMED/AFPImage caption, An Iranian Kurdish member of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) is pictured in Dibis, north-west of Kirkuk in Iraq, where they are battling Islamic State (IS) militants. The US has carried out its first air strike against the militants under a new strategy to defeat the group.Image source, Erik De Castro/reutersImage caption, A man transports items recovered from the ruins of homes in Metropolitan Manila, the Philippines. About 100 families were left homeless after 60 houses in the neighbourhood of Paranaque were destroyed by a fire caused by faulty electrical wiring on Monday evening.Image source, REUTERSImage caption, The pavement in Chongqing, China, has been divided into two sides, one for those on their mobile phone and the other where they are banned.Image source, BERNARD MERIC/AFPImage caption, Lava flows out of the Bardarbunga volcano in south-east Iceland. The volcano system has been rocked by tremors since mid-August.Image source, Omar Sobhani/reutersImage caption, At least three coalition soldiers died after a Taliban suicide car bomber rammed into a foreign military convoy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Nato says. The blast comes amid uncertainty over disputed presidential elections and the withdrawal of most Nato troops by 2015.Image source, Stu Forster/Getty ImagesImage caption, West Ham came from behind twice to deny Hull City victory at the KC Stadium in their Premier League football match. Here Hull's Nikica Jelavic (left) and goalkeeper Allan McGregor clear the ball from in front of their goal.