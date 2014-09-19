Day in pictures: 19 September

Day in pictures: 19 SeptemberPublished19 September 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOur daily selection of some of the best news photographs taken around world during the past 24 hours.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet en route to the annual Te Deum as part of Independence Day celebrations in Santiago.Image source, TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFPImage caption, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) escorts Philippine President Benigno Aquino during a welcoming ceremony in Berlin.Image source, Al Bello/Getty ImagesImage caption, Amanda Derbyshire jumps during the Central Park Horse Show in New York City.Image source, Danny Lawson/PAImage caption, Scotland has voted to stay in the United Kingdom after voters rejected independence. Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond called for unity and urged the unionist parties to deliver on more powers.Image source, Bullit Marquez/apImage caption, Heavy rain caused widespread flooding in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces, shutting down schools and government offices.Image source, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesImage caption, Shooting gallery assistants take aim during the final preparations at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Oktoberfest is the world's biggest beer festival and draws millions of visitors.Image source, Mark Thompson/getty imagesImage caption, Members of the Infiniti Red Bull Racing team prepare to take part in a pit stop practice session during previews ahead of the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.Image source, Kim Do-hoon Yonhap/apImage caption, Fireworks explode over Incheon Asiad Stadium during the opening ceremony for the 17th Asian Games in South Korea.