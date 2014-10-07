In Pictures

Day in pictures: 7 October

  • 7 October 2014

Our selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours.

Image copyright Ye Aung Thu/AFP
Image caption Attendants jump from the framework of a Ferris wheel as they power the rotation using their body weight, during the Thadingyut full-moon day festival in Rangoon, also known as Yangon, in Burma, also known as Myanmar.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Japan Self-Defence Force (JSDF) soldiers continue rescue operations and the search for bodies on Mount Ontake, following its deadly eruption towards the end of September. In the worst volcanic disaster in Japan for 90 years, it spewed grey ash and stones that blanketed the entire area.
Image copyright Tomas Bravo/reuters
Image caption A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City.
Image copyright MARK RALSTON/AFP
Image caption A king vulture, which is native to the jungles of Central and South America, is seen at the Los Angeles Zoo, home to more than 1,000 animals from around the world.
Image copyright SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP
Image caption Floodwater streamed down roads, as the River Lez burst its banks in the seaside capital of the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France, following record-breaking downpours.
Image copyright Mario Anzuoni/reuters
Image caption Actress Bella Thorne poses with a fan at the premiere of her latest film, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California.
Image copyright Darren Staples/reuters
Image caption England's manager Roy Hodgson stretches during a session at the St George's Park training complex near Burton-upon-Trent, ahead of their clash with San Marino.
Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg takes a question at the Liberal Democrat autumn conference in Glasgow.