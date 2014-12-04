Your pictures: On the shelf
Readers' photos on the theme of "on the shelf".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "on the shelf", and we begin with this picture taken by Rob Deyes of Davy lamps at a museum.
Guy Harris: "This image was taken in a now closed wellbeing centre in Brighton's South Lanes and is a picture of Equilibrium bottles used for colour therapy. Apparently the technique utilises the visual and non-visual energies of colour. I, on the other hand, thought it made a good picture."
Claire Wroe: "A shelf of Ordnance Survey Landranger maps in the recently refurbished Manchester Central Library."
Ross James: "Colourful cardigans on the shelves of a Bordeaux clothes shop, taken from the street, through the shop door."
Rosemary Swan: "The thought behind this photo is that every day we wake up and we have the choice to choose our mood and how we are going to feel that day."
Guy Harris: "This image of a collection of Wisdens was taken in Barter Books, which occupies the old Alnwick Station and is the most amazing bookshop I have ever seen. I loved the uniformity of the books in their vibrant yellow shelved in chronological order."
Iain Jones: "I thought there was something very satisfying about the colours and symmetry of the scissors on the shelf."
And finally, a photograph by Michael Tate. The next theme is "night-time", and the deadline for your entries is 9 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.