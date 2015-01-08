Your pictures: Something new
Readers' photos on the theme of "something new".
-
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "something new", and we begin with this picture of a bride wearing something new, the first of two photographs sent in by Aurelie Four.
-
The second one by Aurelie is this photo of her dog, she said: "My Pembroke Welsh Corgi pup (Marcel) loves something new, especially when it is food-related. He does a little dance and play with any new and tasty treat we give him."
-
Madhu Jagdhish: "I always experience something new, every time I capture nature. These Signature spiders make certain zigzag pattern on their webs to warn bigger animals/birds of their location, so that they won't destroy the web while passing through."
-
Ben Weeks: "Ten years to the day after the Asian tsunami, a couple walk along White Sand Beach in Khao Lak, Thailand - the worst-hit area in the country. The Thai people of this province have recovered extraordinarily since."
-
Maria Louka: "This picture was taken at the botanical gardens in Singapore, favourite spot of new brides and grooms to capture the start of their brand new lives together. This couple stand in front of the orchids garden."
-
Marijke Durieux: "A delicate new life, still unaware of the surrounding bustle of the county fair in Charlottesville, Virginia."
-
Malvika Hathiramani: "A brand new morning in Barbados - it's been a bit overcast and cloudy over the past few days. I was experimenting with the greyscale mode on a mobile phone camera."
-
And finally, a photograph of a newly married couple by Pic Hynes. The next theme is "pairs", and the deadline for your entries is 13 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.