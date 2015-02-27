Day in pictures: 27 February 2015

Our selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours.

South Korean firefighters help a victim during an anti-terrorism drillKIM CHUL-SOO/epa
South Korean firefighters help a victim during an anti-terrorism drill in Seoul.
SERGEI CHIRIKOV/epa
Aileen Frisch of Germany seen during the Luge FIL Nations Cup, part of the World Cup qualification in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.
ABIR ABDULLAH/epa
Flowers mark the spot where Bangladeshi blogger Avijit Roy was killed in a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mr Roy, an atheist who advocated secularism, was attacked as he walked back from a book fair with his wife, who was hurt in the attack.
OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP
An employee gathers items in a warehouse at a distribution point of Russia's online retailer Ulmart in St Petersburg.
ABIR SULTAN/epa
Runners pass through a water refreshment point during the Tel Aviv Marathon in Israel. According to the organisers more than 30,000 runners competed in the event.
Lefteris Pitarakis/ap
UKIP supporters gather in Margate for the party's spring conference. Party leader Nigel Farage said that they would back the Conservatives' deficit reduction strategy in the next Parliament but only if they "stick to their promises".
Alvaro Barrientos/ap
Heavy rain has lead to flooding in northern Spain over the past few days, especially in Navarra province.
Antonio Calanni/ap
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with his models after presenting the Emporio Armani women's collection at Milan Fashion Week.