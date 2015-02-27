Day in pictures: 27 February 2015

Day in pictures: 27 February 2015Published27 February 2015Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOur selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours. Image source, KIM CHUL-SOO/epaImage caption, South Korean firefighters help a victim during an anti-terrorism drill in Seoul.Image source, SERGEI CHIRIKOV/epaImage caption, Aileen Frisch of Germany seen during the Luge FIL Nations Cup, part of the World Cup qualification in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.Image source, ABIR ABDULLAH/epaImage caption, Flowers mark the spot where Bangladeshi blogger Avijit Roy was killed in a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mr Roy, an atheist who advocated secularism, was attacked as he walked back from a book fair with his wife, who was hurt in the attack.Image source, OLGA MALTSEVA/AFPImage caption, An employee gathers items in a warehouse at a distribution point of Russia's online retailer Ulmart in St Petersburg.Image source, ABIR SULTAN/epaImage caption, Runners pass through a water refreshment point during the Tel Aviv Marathon in Israel. According to the organisers more than 30,000 runners competed in the event.Image source, Lefteris Pitarakis/apImage caption, UKIP supporters gather in Margate for the party's spring conference. Party leader Nigel Farage said that they would back the Conservatives' deficit reduction strategy in the next Parliament but only if they "stick to their promises".Image source, Alvaro Barrientos/apImage caption, Heavy rain has lead to flooding in northern Spain over the past few days, especially in Navarra province.Image source, Antonio Calanni/apImage caption, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with his models after presenting the Emporio Armani women's collection at Milan Fashion Week.