Your week in pictures

You have been sending your photos of news stories around the globe this week. Here is a selection of them:

Alan Tough
The Aurora Borealis, normally only visible inside the Arctic Circle, has been seen lighting up skies in the UK. This picture was taken by Alan Tough at Lossiemouth Beach in Scotland.
Surya Setiyaputra
Storms hit Sydney, Australia, on Sunday 1 March. Surya Setiyaputra posted this photograph on Twitter.

State Emergency Services responded to 257 incidents around the Sydney region, including a house in North Shore where a tree had fallen into the living room.

Peter King
"Time to dock. Decent storm approaching...#sydney", tweeted Peter King on Sunday, who took this photo from his boat on the city's harbour.
Nikolaus von Twickel
Crowds of people gathered in central Moscow to honour opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday.

This photo was posted on Instagram by Nikolaus von Twickel.

Benjamin Paredes
A US commuter train hit a lorry which had driven onto railway tracks north west of Los Angeles, causing four carriages to derail.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and 28 people were injured, four of them critically. Photo: Benjamin Paredes.

BBC News website reader
More than 2,000 firefighters attended a rally in Westminster, London, England, to protest about changes to their pension scheme. It was organised by the Fire Brigades Union to coincide with strike action across England. Photo: BBC News website reader.
Anna Sobotka
For the first time in almost 40 years the US's Long Island Sound has been freezing over. Anna Sobotka, in Medford, Long Island took this photo. She said: "The landscape is eerily beautiful. A simple walk is turning into polar expedition. Those who brave the cold will be rewarded with unforgettable sights."
Matthew Farr
Heavy snow and ice stranded vehicles and snarled up traffic trying to get to and from ski resorts in the French Alps all week. Photo: Matthew Farr.
Greg Miles
There were further problems for people in the same region when the main road from Moutier to Val Thorens, France, was blocked by a landslide. Local police told BBC News website reader Greg Miles on Friday it could be several days before traffic would able to get through. Photo: Greg Miles.

