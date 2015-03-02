Day in pictures: 2 March 2015

Day in pictures: 2 March 2015Published2 March 2015SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOur selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours. Image source, MARTIN CONTRERAS/epaImage caption, One of about 40 professional cyclists in the Valparaiso downhill races through the Chilean city.Image source, Fred Dufour/apImage caption, The Duke of Cambridge is seen at the British ambassador's official residence in Beijing during a visit to China. He is the most senior British royal to visit China since the Queen's tour of the country in 1986.Image source, NIC BOTHMA/epaImage caption, Residents evacuate Noordhoek Manor, an old peoples' home, as a fire approaches, in Cape Town, South Africa.Image source, Evan Vucci/apImage caption, US Secretary of State John Kerry called on the UN to examine rights violations in Ukraine. A UN human rights report states that the conflict has claimed at least 6,000 lives, with hundreds killed in the past few weeks alone, although it says that the real number of fatalities could be considerably higher.Image source, Omar Sobhani/reutersImage caption, Huge avalanches have hit Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, closing off areas that were already difficult to reach, the provincial governor says. Here, survivors make their way to get supplies delivered by an Afghan army helicopter.Image source, SERGEI ILNITSKY/epaImage caption, Tributes are laid at the site of the killing of Russian opposition veteran leader Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow. An unidentified attacker in a car shot Mr Nemtsov four times in the back as he crossed a bridge in view of the Kremlin last week.Image source, Michael Dwyer/apImage caption, Lauren Wallace (right) wins the women's 1000m ahead of Stephanie Brown and Treniere Moser during the US indoor track and field championships in Boston.Image source, Carlos Pazos/reutersImage caption, Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (right) gets into his Volkswagen Beetle car after handing over the presidential sash to Tabare Vazquez (not pictured) in Montevideo. Mr Mujica, a former rebel who leads an austere life, was dubbed "the world's poorest president".Related TopicsPhotography