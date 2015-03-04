Day in pictures: 4 March 2015

Day in pictures: 4 March 2015Published4 March 2015Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOur selection of some of the best news photographs taken around the world during the past 24 hours. Image source, Zul Edoardo/reutersImage caption, A woman lights a candle before praying in front of Kerobokan prison before two Australian men convicted of leading the Bali Nine drug smuggling ring were transferred to the Indonesian island where they are due to be executed. Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are among a group of foreigners expected to face a firing squad in the coming days.Image source, Shannon Stapleton/reutersImage caption, Actress Judi Dench shields her eyes from camera flashes while on the red carpet in New York, for the premiere of her latest film The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.Image source, Yuri Gripas/reutersImage caption, Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton (left) receives the We Are EMILY Award from Stephanie Schriock, President of Emily's List, a political action committee, at the 30th Anniversary Gala in Washington.Image source, SHAH MARAI/AFPImage caption, An Afghan trader displays a carpet showing different weapons and machinery of war as he waits for customers at his shop on Chicken Street in Kabul. More than three decades of war have damaged Afghanistan's once-thriving carpet industry, but weavers are tapping into the bloody past to boost their fortunes with "war rugs" depicting guns, tanks and warplanes.Image source, SAEED KHAN/AFPImage caption, A man with his dog waits for some charity in the central business district of Sydney, Australia.Image source, Navesh Chitrakar/ReutersImage caption, A Turkish Airlines aeroplane carrying 224 passengers had to be evacuated after it missed the runway on landing at Kathmandu Airport. Aviation officials said no one on board was injured.Image source, Damir Sagolj/ReutersImage caption, Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day.Image source, Peter Macdiarmid/Getty ImagesImage caption, A giant bear sculpture entitled Life is Great by artist Paola Pivi dominates the room of objects up for auction at Sotheby's Bear Witness collection in London. The collection was acquired over decades of travel by a single collector.