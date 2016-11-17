Your pictures: Autumnal

  • 17 November 2016

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "Autumnal".

  • Dead leaves pressed against a window in a pattern Bebe Mozz

    Bebe Mozz: "Autumn leaves appreciation - because fallen leaves are poetry, I step on them with attitude."

  • A squirrel reaches out for fruit from a tree Dipin Augustine

    Dipin Augustine: "The rush before winter - a view from Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, in Kerala, India."

  • The silhouette of a leaf against an autumnal sky Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "The last leaf."

  • The sun shining through trees on a forest path Gillian Pullinger

    Gillian Pullinger: "Morning sunbeams through colourful acer trees - a beautiful autumn morning in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire."

  • A bunch of mapleseeds positioned against a blank background Lucrezia Herman

    Lucrezia Herman: "Maple seeds."

  • Two deer in a park in Leicestershire Glyn Furlong

    Glyn Furlong: "Deer with a backdrop of autumnal leaves, this was taken at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire."

  • A paperweight on a branch reflects Japanese maple trees Camilla Reynolds

    Camilla Reynolds: "Taken at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, autumn trees (Japanese maples) reflecting in an apple-shaped glass paperweight."

  • The sun shines through a misty sky in front of a field Brian Morris

    Brian Morris: "A walnut tree on a misty morning in Hendred, Oxfordshire."

  • A group of mushrooms, leaves and chestnuts in autumnal shades of orange Saskia Vrolyk

    Saskia Vrolyk: "An autumn display of mushrooms, beech leaves and chestnuts that I came across on an old tree stump in the woods, behind the ruined monastery of Netley Abbey, on Southampton Water."

  • Bright red trees within a forest in Sussex Helen Lawrey

    Helen Lawrey: "This photo was taken at Sheffield Park Gardens, in Sussex. I was astonished by the amazingly vibrant red colour and think of these trees as 'The Guardians of Autumn'.”

  • A bird sits amongst dried seeds Julie Stather

    And finally an image by Julie Stather. The next theme is "About town", and the deadline for your entries is 22 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

