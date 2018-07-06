Aum Shinrikyo: Images from the 1995 Tokyo Sarin attack

Japan has executed seven members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult over the deadly Sarin chemical attack on the Tokyo underground in 1995.

Here we look back at images of the attack and the events that followed.

WARNING: Some readers may find some of the images below distressing.

The Aum Shinrikyo cult was founded by Shoko Asahara, also known as Chizuo Matsumoto (above).

In 1995 it carried out a Sarin chemical attack that killed 13 people and injured thousands more.

Asahara was among the seven executed on Friday. Another six members, also linked to the country's worst terror incident, are still awaiting execution.

On 20 March 1995, cult members released the Sarin on the Tokyo subway.

They left punctured bags filled with liquid nerve agent on central train lines.

The toxin struck victims down in a matter of seconds, leaving them choking and vomiting, some blinded and paralysed.

Rescue workers had to wear hazmat suits and gas masks to help the injured and deal with the poison.

Many victims were treated by emergency medical teams at makeshift shelters before being transported to hospital.

Witnesses described noticing a strong chemical smell similar to paint thinner before feeling stinging fumes hitting their eyes.

Two days after the attack police raided the compounds of the Aum Shinrikyo cult.

The picture above shows Aum Shinrikyo members outside during the raid.

The cult began as a spiritual group mixing Hindu and Buddhist beliefs, later including elements of apocalyptic Christian prophesies.

A riot police officer stands guard outside the Aum Shinrikyo cult headquarters 6th compound as the raids continued on 11 May 1995, searching for the mastermind behind the attacks.

On 16 May, Shoko Asahara was finally arrested. He is seen here in September, coming from a court session. Below he is seen in a TV image from 2003.

