Your pictures: Pinhole photography
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "pinhole photography".
Ian McIntosh
Ian McIntosh: "In this double exposure image, the ghosted graveyard in the foreground contrasts with Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park beyond. Taken with a very old film camera I resurrected with a pinhole to replace the damaged lens."
Jonathan Bye
Jonathan Bye: "The East Lighthouse at Wingland, Sutton Bridge was built in 1831 to mark the newly-channelled River Nene. It is where Peter Scott lived and painted before World War Two and was the inspiration for the setting of Paul Gallico’s The Snow Goose."
Richard Digby
Richard Digby: "A 5x4 pinhole image of Another Place, on the beach at Crosby. The exposure was around eight seconds on ISO 100 film, so the water is ill-defined."
Kim Harrington
Kim Harrington: "I took this shot in my back garden of a black steel bird plant hook. I really like how the pinhole photography shows the sun rays and bird silhouette."
William Lewis
William Lewis: "Tower Bridge on a bright sunny day taken using a matchbox camera."
Larry Krauter
Larry Krauter: "Point Reyes lighthouse is in the Point Reyes National Seashore north of San Francisco in California. The image was taken with a Pinwide pinhole body cap with an Olympus E-M5 micro four thirds digital camera. The Jpeg is a direct copy from the Raw file. No digital retouching. During the exposure a man walked into the scene and stopped to admire the view."
Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts: "This is a pinhole photograph taken inside my classroom while we were creating and designing our pinhole cameras."
Matt Davies
Matt Davies: "This is an image I made of the shop Charlotte of Hay in Hay-on-Wye. It was taken with a radio I converted into a pinhole camera. The exposure took about 18 minutes to make."
Lucy Bell
Lucy Bell