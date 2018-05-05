Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters Image caption A firefighter works to extinguish a fire as it burns through a pile of old tyres at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Image copyright Perry Duffin / EPA Image caption A circus performer juggles during Gum Ball 2018, a camping festival in the Hunter Valley., New South Wales, Australia.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland. Plunging into the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May is said to promote good luck in exams.

Image copyright Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP Image caption Russian soldiers take part in the Victory Day military parade night rehearsal in Moscow. Russia will celebrate the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May.

Image copyright Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters Image caption Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. They agreed to closely work together in the fields of defence, cybersecurity and the economy. During his five-day Middle East tour, Mr Abe also visited the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Image copyright Kim Ludbrook / EPA Image caption A Burner wearing a dinosaur costume is pictured at Afrikaburn, a regional event of the Burning Man Festival. It is held in Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa, and sees around 13,000 people converge in the desert to build a temporary town for a week.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters Image caption Local elections across parts of England saw both Labour and the Conservatives losing control of key councils. A total of 4,371 seats were up for grabs in 150 local councils in what is the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election.

Image copyright Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters Image caption A farmer shows his newborn pet guinea pigs in Santo Domingo, Cuba.

Image copyright Hannah Foslien / Getty Images Image caption Gregorio Petit of the Minnesota Twins is out at second base during their baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 7-4.

Image copyright Zoltan Balogh / EPA Image caption British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.