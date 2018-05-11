Your pictures: My camera
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my camera".
-
Joanna Lignot
Joanna Lignot: "Mrs Playmo is the long-suffering subject of many of my photographs. Today she pulled out her own camera and showed off her own skills in wedding photography. Photography is not easy when you don't have elbows."
-
Courtney Halder
Bekki Gorgon: "The camera I'm holding is very special to me as it belonged to my granddad Norrie who passed away due to vascular dementia last September. It wasn't until I began using his camera that I began to really engage in photography and think back to the lessons on photography Norrie had given me when I was younger. We both share a love of macro nature photography and it helps me to feel close to him again."
-
Bernie Doran
Bernie Doran: "I worked on this sketch while waiting between scheduled groups of young athletes I was photographing. A couple of days later, when I checked the theme for the week I knew I wanted to submit the drawing and thought if I included a subject for the camera to be pointing at it would make a more interesting composition than the sketch by itself."
-
Joe Higham
Joe Higham: "If we’re fortunate enough we interpret our surroundings through two of these natural cameras. Whilst we have natural ‘digital storage’ we can’t print or email the memories our eyes capture, so we describe them through our mouths and the written word. This is why ‘my other camera’ (the one in my hands) is so very important to me."
-
George Olney
George Olney: "Me and my first camera, purchased 1970! Reconditioned twice, I still use it for real black and white."
-
Karl Delahaye
Karl Delahaye: "I have far too much Lego than is advisable for a grown man but I love Lego photography, so it's only natural that I have a collection of Lego Cameras."
-
Emily Hunt
Emily Hunt: "My camera, seven years old and has been to 15 different countries. The best purchase I have ever made! Here is it is alongside my best friend and I on a ferry in New York."
-
David Miller
David Miller: "This photo I put together of my Dad Edward Miller, who was a press photographer in the 1950s-60s. The camera around his neck is the one I am holding on the left of my Dad and the photo on the right is my son Paul holding the camera. Three generations with my Dad's camera."
-
Miranda Meyers
And finally, an image by Miranda Meyers of Georgie McCarthy. The next theme is "towers", and the deadline for your entries is 15 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.