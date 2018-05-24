Jasmine Montgomery: "It was dawn in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. I had my sleeping four-year-old bundled in blankets in the back of the car. I am a single mother so the poor child gets dragged off on many adventures. I watched this regal male lion asleep on the ochre earth as the sun came up. The lion woke up and faced the sun like he was warming himself on it. Golden light flooded the shot. My son slept through the whole thing."