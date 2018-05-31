In Pictures

World Cup 2018: The hidden world of Russian goalposts

  • 31 May 2018

As the World Cup draws closer, Reuters photographers have been documenting the colourful, creative and modest world of goalposts found in communities around Russia .

Image caption The town of Dolgoprudny in the Moscow region
Image caption An Orthodox church in the Siberian village of Tyulkovo in Krasnoyarsk region
Image caption Hay fills a goalposts during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania
Image caption Having a swinging time in St Petersburg
Image caption The village of Bolshaya Dzhalga in Stavropol region
Image caption The Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, Krasnoyarsk region
Image caption Ostrov Otdykha (the Island of Rest), located in the middle of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk
Image caption Cossacks sit on a bench next to some goalposts covered with a screen during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania
Image caption Verkhnyaya Biryusa village, in the Taiga area near the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk
Image caption A tourist centre on the bank of the Belyo Lake in the Republic of Khakassia, Siberia
Image caption A cadet holds a model of a sword as he trains at the stadium of the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol

