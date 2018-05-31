Your pictures: Textiles
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Textiles".
Joanna Munro
Joanna Munro discovered a cat napping in the perfect spot; on a pile of merino wool socks on a market stall in Peru.
Daniel Furon
This embroidered denim jacket caught the eye of Daniel Furon.
Lynn Ashford
Lynn Ashford: "Last year's sunflower heads have their own natural textile as seen in the various stages of their drying out ready for the birds to enjoy."
Claire Pott
Claire Pott: "This is a patchwork quilt made from scraps of lots of other projects. This is exactly what I think a patchwork should be - unplanned, colourful and making use of scraps that otherwise wouldn’t be used."
Joanne Pattison
Joanne Pattison photographed two local women shopping for traditional huipil garments in a market near Lake Atitlan in Guatemala.
Alicja Gruszka
Alicja Gruszka: "I am a big cherry eater. I placed a bowl of cherries on my cherry-patterned tablecloth and got inspired for this still life shot."
James Hopkins
James Hopkins photographed a community of low-caste Indian migrants living in Nepal showing off their hand-stitched bed covers made from scraps of fabric.
Stewart Wilson
Stewart Wilson spotted an intricately woven marsh wren nest in Cranbrook in Canada.
Ujwal Bhagwat
And finally, prayer flags shot in India by Ujwal Bhagwat.