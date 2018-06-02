In Pictures

Week in pictures: 26 May - 1 June 2018

  • 2 June 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

New Yorkers on 42nd Street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption New Yorkers experience Manhattanhenge on 30 May, a phenomenon when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan.
Part of Europa-Park on fire in Germany Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of visitors were evacuated when a blaze engulfed part of Europa-Park in Rust, southern Germany, on 26 May.
Two women in front of a mural about the Irish abortion referendum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Two women console one another as they look at written notes left on the Savita Halappanavar mural as the results in the Irish referendum on the 8th amendment on the country's abortion laws takes place at Dublin Castle, Ireland.
Police surrounded by coloured smoke at a protest Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Smoke rises from fireworks as policemen in pyjamas demonstrate against their working conditions in front of the police prefecture of the 13th arrondissement in Paris.
Gloved hands holding a pearl Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Sleeping Lion Pearl, which once belonged to Catherine the Great and is believed to be the world's largest freshwater pearl, is displayed before being auctioned in the Hague, Netherlands.
Gareth Bale kisses the Champions League trophy Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League by kissing the trophy in Kiev, Ukraine after the 3-1 win over Liverpool.
Kilauea lava flow in Hawaii Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road in Hawaii, following an explosive eruption earlier in May that sent 30,000ft (9,100m) into the sky.
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko at a press conference Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (centre), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on 29 May appears unexpectedly at a press conference in Kiev that was announcing his own death.
Men sleep next to truck Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Indian men rest in the shadow of an overflowing cloth container of hay, to be used as animal fodder, on a truck in Ajmer in the western state of Rajasthan.
Lightning over London Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Lightning seen over central London during a storm in which around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded in four hours in the UK.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

