In Pictures

Volkswagen Beetle: Mexico's enduring love of a classic car

  • 12 June 2018
Volkswagen Beetle on a road in front of a tree and the sea Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos

Photographer Dan Giannopoulos takes a playful look at Mexico's enduring love affair with one of the most recognisable cars in automotive history.

Although German by birth, the Volkswagen Beetle became as inextricably linked to modern Mexican culture as Frida Kahlo, mariachi bands and sugar skulls.

First sold to the Mexican public over 50 years ago, demand for the cars soon soared. While production ended in 2003, it's still nearly impossible to travel far without seeing the cars' classic curves peeping round the corner of a side street, parked on a driveway, or noisily idling at traffic lights.

Stripey Volkswagen Beetle underneath a canopy shade Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Volkswagen Beetle seen through a door that's ajar Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Dog standing next to Volkswagen Beetle without wheels Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Two Volkswagen Beetles parked next to each other Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Volkswagen Beetle seen through a doorway from inside a building Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Volkswagen Beetle parked in front of a blue and pink building Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Volkswagen Beetle sticking out from behind the corner of a wall Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Green Volkswagen Beetle parked in front of some buildings Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos
Toy car Image copyright Dan Giannopoulos

Photography by Dan Giannopoulos