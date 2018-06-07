Your pictures: Paths
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "paths".
-
Rachel Hinxman
Rachel Hinxman took this photo of the path leading to Cape Spear Lighthouse, in Newfoundland, Canada. She says: "This is the most easterly point of North America and oldest surviving lighthouse in the province. For over 150 years, generations of lighthouse keepers from the Cantwell family resided at Cape Spear and trod this path."
-
Andy Friend-Smith
Andy Friend-Smith took this photo from the i360 tower in Brighton. He says: "With the sun overhead in early afternoon, I loved the shadows that the two walkers created along the footpath."
-
Karen Crawcour
Karen Crawcour shared her atmospheric photo of a pathway in Vietnam. "You need to climb 500 stone steps to reach the temple at the top of Hang Mua," she says. "This photo was taken at the entrance stairs - a local was burning rubbish nearby and the smoke mingled with the sunlight filtering through the trees to create a magical quality to the pathway."
-
Jo Allen
Jo Allen: "This is the path to Halnaker Windmill in West Sussex. The way the trees have grown make it seem like you're walking through a tunnel. It is so pretty."
-
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "You should always explore. This path was hidden away in a wood at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, near Wakefield. A wonderful find."
-
Reona Rowell
Reona Rowell: "This is the path that runs from the mainland to Island Hill in County Down, Northern Ireland. The path is completely covered by the sea at high tide so you have to time your walk just right!"
-
Krystyna Okrasa
Krystyna Okrasa: "These are the narrow and steep paths in Girona, Catalonia. There are no escalators here so one has to be in shape to get to the main attraction here, the cathedral at the top of the hill."
-
Nancy Rassia
And finally, an image by Nancy Rassia of distant figures walking along a darkened path. The next theme is "luxury", and the deadline for your entries is 12 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.