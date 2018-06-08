Abandoned 'ghost village' in China becomes overgrown
Shengshan island in China's eastern Zhejiang province is home to Houtouwan, an abandoned village that has become overgrown with thick green vegetation.
Agence France-Presse photojournalist Johannes Eisele went to Houtouwan to capture these extraordinary aerial photos.
The tiny island was once home to a bustling fishing village with more than 2,000 fishermen and their families housed in more than 500 homes.
The remoteness of the island meant that the standards of education and quality of food deliveries suffered.
Residents started to leave the island in the early 1990s in search of a better life.
By 1994 almost everyone had left, and only a few villagers remain today.
Over the years lush vegetation reclaimed the buildings, making the isolated island a popular tourist destination.
.