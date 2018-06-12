In pictures: Kim Jong-un in surprise Singapore tour
- 12 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un went on a surprise night-time tour of Singapore, ahead of his historic summit with US President Donald Trump.