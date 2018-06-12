In Pictures

In pictures: Kim Jong-un in surprise Singapore tour

  • 12 June 2018
Related Topics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un went on a surprise night-time tour of Singapore, ahead of his historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Accompanied by his security personnel, Mr Kim decided to go on a walkabout in the city-state late on Monday
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The normally reclusive leader visited the futuristic Gardens by the Bay
Image copyright EPA
Image caption He then stopped at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mr Kim, accompanied by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, described Singapore as "clean and beautiful"
Image copyright AFP
Image caption He also walked on the Jubilee Bridge, saying he aimed to learn from Singapore's experience
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mr Balakrishnan posed for a selfie with the North Korean leader

More on this story