Week in pictures: 9 - 15 June 2018

  • 16 June 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A football top is put on a cat Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Image caption A cat reputed to have psychic powers picked the home team, Russia, to beat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, a prediction that then came true. Achilles, who is deaf, selects winners by choosing from two bowls of food marked with flags from the opposing sides.
Grenfell Tower is lit with green light as people look on Image copyright Tolga Akmen / AFP
Image caption One year on from the fire that killed 72 people, the remains of the Grenfell Tower, and other London buildings, were illuminated in green at 00:54 BST, the time the fire was first reported in a flat on 14 June 2017.
The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Image copyright James Devaney / Getty Images
Image caption Prince George was given a helping hand by his cousin Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where the Royal Family gathered to watch an RAF flypast following the Trooping the Colour parade to mark the Queen's 92nd birthday.
Robbie Williams performing on stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia opening ceremony Image copyright Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Image caption Robbie Williams performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Williams performed a series of his hits, joined by Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, prior to the hosts' opening 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un pose for press Image copyright Susan Walsh / Getty Images
Image caption US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a landmark meeting in which Trump said he would consider dropping sanctions against North Korea, once it's made progress on nuclear disarmament.
A coffin is lowered into the ground with ropes Image copyright Jose Cabezas / Reuters
Image caption People attend the funeral of 17-year-old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala.
Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich holds up a briefcase Image copyright Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
Image caption Kenya's finance minister Henry Rotich holds up a briefcase containing the government budget in Nairobi, Kenya.
Rafael Nadal a trophy Image copyright Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Image caption Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the French Open tennis tournament final against Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in the city of Mecca Image copyright Bandar Al-Dandani / Getty Images
Image caption Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Mecca during the last week of the month of Ramadan, when believers abstain from food and water during daylight hours.
A woman standing in water holds up a very large water-lily leaf Image copyright Jens Kalaene / Getty Images
Image caption Gardener Roswitha Domine stands in a pond in a greenhouse at Berlin's Botanical Garden to inspect a large leaf of a Victoria water lily amid preparations for the greenhouse's re-opening after extensive reconstruction work.

