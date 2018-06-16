Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters Image caption A cat reputed to have psychic powers picked the home team, Russia, to beat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, a prediction that then came true. Achilles, who is deaf, selects winners by choosing from two bowls of food marked with flags from the opposing sides.

Image copyright Tolga Akmen / AFP Image caption One year on from the fire that killed 72 people, the remains of the Grenfell Tower, and other London buildings, were illuminated in green at 00:54 BST, the time the fire was first reported in a flat on 14 June 2017.

Image copyright James Devaney / Getty Images Image caption Prince George was given a helping hand by his cousin Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where the Royal Family gathered to watch an RAF flypast following the Trooping the Colour parade to mark the Queen's 92nd birthday.

Image copyright Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Image caption Robbie Williams performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Williams performed a series of his hits, joined by Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, prior to the hosts' opening 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Susan Walsh / Getty Images Image caption US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a landmark meeting in which Trump said he would consider dropping sanctions against North Korea, once it's made progress on nuclear disarmament.

Image copyright Jose Cabezas / Reuters Image caption People attend the funeral of 17-year-old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala.

Image copyright Thomas Mukoya / Reuters Image caption Kenya's finance minister Henry Rotich holds up a briefcase containing the government budget in Nairobi, Kenya.

Image copyright Benoit Tessier / Reuters Image caption Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the French Open tennis tournament final against Austria's Dominic Thiem.

Image copyright Bandar Al-Dandani / Getty Images Image caption Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Mecca during the last week of the month of Ramadan, when believers abstain from food and water during daylight hours.

Image copyright Jens Kalaene / Getty Images Image caption Gardener Roswitha Domine stands in a pond in a greenhouse at Berlin's Botanical Garden to inspect a large leaf of a Victoria water lily amid preparations for the greenhouse's re-opening after extensive reconstruction work.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.