Your pictures: Luxury
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "luxury".
-
Phil Ridgeon
Phil Ridgeon shared this photo of Dillon the dachshund spreadeagled, enjoying the toasty luxury of a log burner.
-
Reiner Mim
Reiner Mim admired this opulent Roman Pool at Hearst Castle in California, decorated from ceiling to floor with square mosaic tiles. Reiner said: "The intense blue and orange colours and the shimmering gold of the tiles combine to create a breathtaking effect."
-
Jean Stella Bengtsson
Stella Bengtsson shared this picture of a sumptuous fruity cake in Algarve, Portugal, adding: "To be able to enjoy such delicious food is luxury."
-
Daniel Furon
Daniel Furon simply describes his photo as "instant jewellery".
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "The sheer luxury of greedy indulgence, along with 10 private minutes in which to savour every chocolatey forkful."
-
Veronica Lowe
Veronica Lowe: "Oh the luxury of waking up to this view from my bedroom window on a June morning in our garden in Gloucestershire."
-
Judy Taylor
Judy Taylor shared this shimmering photo of a turquoise oasis.
-
Nick Briggs
Nick Briggs: "To sit down with a good book and my favourite blend of loose leaf tea, especially this time of year when you can sit out in the garden with the flora in full bud, is sheer luxury."
-
Sylwia Polak
A cappuccino sprinkled with 22-carat gold flakes summed up luxury for Sylwia Polak on a visit to the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.
-
Philip Evans
Philip Evans titled his photo "A luxury you wouldn't want to be without."