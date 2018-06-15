A look at preparations for the festival of Eid al-Fitr, as Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A boy checks himself in a mirror as he buys prayer caps in Jammu, the winter capital of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir

Eid al-Fitr is "the feast of the breaking of the fast" that begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan. About 1.6 billion Muslims across the world marked the festival this year.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A woman stands in the courtyard after evening prayer at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria

Ramadan lasts between 29 and 30 days, with the exact dates varying from one year to the next, based on the lunar calendar.

The timing of Eid can vary from country to country and community to community, with some following the moonrise in Mecca, and others using local sightings.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ahead of the festival, a worker prepares biscuits at a factory, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Eid is marked with a special set of prayers on the first morning of the festival, followed by the first daylight meal in a month, usually shared with friends and family. Many return to their family homes to celebrate.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Bangladeshis cram onto a train as they travel back home to be with their families for the celebration

Image copyright EPA Image caption At a market in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, a woman prepares ketupat, a type of rice dumpling packaged in palm leaves

A second Eid festival - Eid al-Adha, which means "feast of the sacrifice" - is celebrated just over two months after Eid al-Fitr, at the same time when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community perform namaz, or prayers, at a mosque in Bhopal, India

Image copyright EPA Image caption A man in Peshawar, Pakistan, shops for new clothes for the celebrations

A vast array of sweet dishes and treats are prepared and consumed on the morning of the celebration.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Somali woman prepares traditional cakes and biscuits at a bakery in Mogadishu, Somalia

"Eid Mubarak" is a greeting used during the festival - Eid means "celebration" and Mubarak "blessed".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A vendor sells sweets as Palestinians shop in a market in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

Image copyright AFP Image caption Iraqis prepare pastries for the festival at a shop in the capital, Baghdad

