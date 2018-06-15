In Pictures

Ramadan: Muslims prepare for Eid around the world

  • 15 June 2018
A look at preparations for the festival of Eid al-Fitr, as Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

An Indian Muslim boy checks himself in a mirror as he buy prayer caps at a shop, prior to the Eid al-Fitr festival in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 14 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A boy checks himself in a mirror as he buys prayer caps in Jammu, the winter capital of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir
Eid al-Fitr is "the feast of the breaking of the fast" that begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan. About 1.6 billion Muslims across the world marked the festival this year.

A Syrian woman stands in the courtyard of the Umayyad Mosque after the evening prayer in Damascus, Syria, 13 June 2018, as part of preparations for Eid al-Fitr. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A woman stands in the courtyard after evening prayer at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria
Ramadan lasts between 29 and 30 days, with the exact dates varying from one year to the next, based on the lunar calendar.

The timing of Eid can vary from country to country and community to community, with some following the moonrise in Mecca, and others using local sightings.

Afghans prepare biscuits at a factory ahead of the Muslim Festival of Eid al-Fitr, to mark the end of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 13 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ahead of the festival, a worker prepares biscuits at a factory, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan
Eid is marked with a special set of prayers on the first morning of the festival, followed by the first daylight meal in a month, usually shared with friends and family. Many return to their family homes to celebrate.

Bangladeshis cram onto a train as they travel back home to be with their families ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, in Dhaka on June 14, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Bangladeshis cram onto a train as they travel back home to be with their families for the celebration
An Acehnese woman prepares ketupat, a type of rice dumpling packaged in palm leaves, in the lead up to Eid al-Fitr at a traditional market in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption At a market in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, a woman prepares ketupat, a type of rice dumpling packaged in palm leaves
A second Eid festival - Eid al-Adha, which means "feast of the sacrifice" - is celebrated just over two months after Eid al-Fitr, at the same time when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community perform namaz, or prayers, at a mosque in Bhopal, India, 14 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community perform namaz, or prayers, at a mosque in Bhopal, India
A Pakistani man buys used clothes as he prepares for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival, the celebrations marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A man in Peshawar, Pakistan, shops for new clothes for the celebrations
A vast array of sweet dishes and treats are prepared and consumed on the morning of the celebration.

A Somali woman prepares traditional cakes and biscuits inside a bakery ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Mogadishu, Somalia June 13, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Somali woman prepares traditional cakes and biscuits at a bakery in Mogadishu, Somalia
"Eid Mubarak" is a greeting used during the festival - Eid means "celebration" and Mubarak "blessed".

A vendor sells sweets as Palestinians shop in a market ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 14, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A vendor sells sweets as Palestinians shop in a market in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Iraqis prepare pastries known as Kliga ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan, on June 14, 2018 at a pastry shop in Baghdad Image copyright AFP
Image caption Iraqis prepare pastries for the festival at a shop in the capital, Baghdad
All photographs subject to copyright.

