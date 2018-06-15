The most creative Fifa World Cup football portraits

The style of official football portraits often shows players standing stoically, looking into the middle distance.

As the World Cup kicks off in Russia, we highlight some of the photographers and footballers who got a little creative in the studio when shooting their official portraits, expressing their individual personalities.

Image copyright Clive Mason / Getty Images Image caption Jose Giminez of Uruguay

Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images Image caption Mikel John Obi of Nigeria

Image copyright David Ramos /Getty Images Image caption Thorgan Hazard of Belgium

Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images Image caption Victor Moses of Nigeria

Image copyright Simon Hofmann / Getty Images Image caption Olafur Skulason of Iceland

Image copyright David Ramos / Getty Images Image caption Ederson of Brazil

Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images Image caption William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria

Image copyright Michael Regan / Getty Images Image caption Cristian Ansaldi of Argentina

Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images Image caption Yvon Mvogo of Switzerland

Image copyright Shaun Botterill / Getty Images Image caption Raul Jimenez of Mexico

Image copyright Patrick Smith / Getty Images Image caption Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia

Image copyright Michael Regan - Getty Images Image caption Mats Hummels and Ilkay Guendogan of Germany

Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images Image caption James Rodriguez of Colombia

Image copyright David Ramos / Getty Images Image caption Adnan Januzaj of Belgium

Image copyright Simon Hofmann / Getty Images Image caption Pontus Jansson of Sweden

Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images Image caption Shinji Kagawa of Japan

Image copyright Stuart Franklin / Getty Images Image caption Lasse Schoene of Denmark

Image copyright Patrick Smith / Getty Images Image caption Ronald Matarrita of Costa Rica

Image copyright Stuart Franklin / Getty Images Image caption Andreas Christensen of Denmark

Image copyright Jamie Squire / Getty Images Image caption Randall Azofeifa of Costa Rica

Image copyright Clive Rose / Getty Images Image caption Nemanja Matic of Serbia

Image copyright Maja Hitij / Getty Images Image caption Radamel Falcao of Colombia

Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images Image caption Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja of Colombia

Image copyright Matthias Hangst / Getty Images Image caption Kieran Trippier of England

