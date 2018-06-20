In Pictures

Your Pictures in Wales: 13-19 June 2018

  • 20 June 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

Red kite at the Llandeusant feeding station in the Brecon Beacons, Powys Image copyright Jonathan Westlake
Image caption Flying high - Jonathan Westlake caught this image of one of Wales's iconic red kites at the Llandeusant feeding station in the Brecon Beacons.
A rock stands out of a deep blue sea on a clear sky Image copyright Mandy Llewelyn
Image caption Mandy Llewelyn was not at a Caribbean hideaway, but Church Rock at Broadhaven in Pembrokeshire when she took this shot.
The sky over Aberystwyth Beach by Ed Holt Image copyright Ed Holt
Image caption The sky over Aberystwyth Beach in a wonderful hue of colours, photographed by Ed Holt.
This stunning vista over Pen-Y-Pass in Snowdonia was captured by Amber Morris Image copyright Amber Morris
Image caption Misty mountains.... This stunning vista over Pen-Y-Pass in Snowdonia was captured by Amber Morris.
A drone shot of Swansea Bay Image copyright Ashley Williams
Image caption Ashley Williams took this tranquil shot of Swansea Bay at dawn.
Kate Morrissey captured this squirrel eating nuts at Barry Island Image copyright Kate Morrissey
Image caption Kate Morrissey captured this cheeky squirrel eating nuts at Barry Island.
A pair of dragonflies forming a heart shape Image copyright Andrew Nummelin
Image caption A real love in. These romantic dragonflies caught the eye of Andrew Nummelin.
A mountainous vista reflected in Tal-y-Llyn lake. Image copyright Liz Simpson
Image caption Liz Simpson sent us this beautiful photo of Tal-y-Llyn.
A pigeon standing with it's wings wide open Image copyright Kerry Edwards
Image caption This wood pigeon had its imposing wingspan on display for Kerry Edwards.
A log over a clear pond in Snowdon Image copyright Alan Lodge
Image caption Alan Lodge found some peace at this clear pool on the Watkin Pass in Snowdonia.
An owl in low flight over a field with its wings pointing downwards Image copyright Gary Durbin
Image caption Gary Durbin captured this owl in low flight near Talgarth, Powys
A gate opening up to Dinas hill in Llanfairfechan Image copyright Alan Jones
Image caption Alan Jones took this picture of the bare top of Dinas Hill near Llanfairfechan on a gorgeous sunny day.

