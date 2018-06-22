Your pictures: In the Shadows
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is 'In the Shadows'.
Joanna Barnes
Joanna Barnes: "This is my cat Marvin lurking in the shadows, ready to pounce on his prey. I love his concentration and how you can see details like the little moles on his nose."
Peter Ellis
Peter Ellis: "A spontaneous shot taken during a walk in New York City, August 2009. This is one of my favourite pictures - it was the last roll of film I put through my camera before going digital."
Никита Субботин
A man protects his eyes from the sun.
Rob Bridden
Rob Bridden: "A cyclist emerging from the darkness. Accidental underexposure led to this striking image."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A statue in the shadows, which cast a shadow in turn on the wall of a cafe in Kew Gardens, London."
Pubarun Basu
Pubarun Basu: "This is a ritual performed by the Santhal tribes in Nepal and India, where the young women of the community pray for the first time under the guidance of the Elders. The younger generation are always blessed while under the shadows of the Elders."
Thais Verhasselt
Thais Verhasselt: "A picture taken on London's Hampstead Heath in the evening, capturing the silhouette of a dog and his owner. A mysterious picture which reminds me of the Tintin & Snowy cartoons, on one of their numerous adventures."
Michael Romagnoli
Michael Romagnoli: " A horse and its shadow."
Helmuth Nieves
Helmuth Nieves: "I took this picture in a public park in Villavicencio on a late rainy afternoon. This beautiful butterfly is an example of the rich biodiversity of Colombia, where you can easily spot different species."
Daniel Furon
Daniel Furon: "And finally an image of a woman by Daniel Furon."