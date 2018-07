A selection of your pictures from across Wales with the tropical weather providing some amazing summery shots for this week's contributors.

Image copyright Sue Stacey Image caption Keeping cool - Sue Stacey caught this packed speedboat as it splashed past Bangor's pier on the Menai Strait

Image copyright Megan Hogg Image caption Smile... Megan Hogg caught a rather happy looking sheep with its mother

Image copyright Hannah Legg Image caption One giant leap: Dolphins photographed off the coast of Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, by Hannah Legg

Image copyright Ruth Ashworth Image caption "Amazing sunset" over the mill pond at Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Ruth Ashworth

Image copyright Mark de' Boer Lloyd Image caption Mark de' Boer Lloyd captured the Red Arrows in action at the Wales Air Show

Image copyright Win Watson Image caption A spectacular sunset after another day of warm weather on West Shore Beach in Llandudno, courtesy of Win Watson

Image copyright Owen Davies Image caption Even grass snakes need to cool off...Owen Davies spotted this creature in the water at Forest Farm Country Park, Cardiff.

Image copyright Delyth Williams Image caption Grand view: Delyth Williams was on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path when she stopped to admire the view over Welshman's Bay, Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Rachel Bevan Image caption Receding waters: The levels are reducing in the continued sunshine at Nant-y-moch Reservoir in Ceredigion, says Rachel Bevan

Image copyright Graham Thomas Image caption The sun is out - like it is here in this beautiful shot of Powis Castle in Welshpool, by Graham Thomas

