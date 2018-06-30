In Pictures

Week in pictures: 23 - 29 June 2018

  • 30 June 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

An osprey catches a rainbow trout in a loch near Aviemore in the Cairngorms Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Photographer Jane Barlow was treated to this spectacular sight of an osprey catching a trout in the Cairngorms in the Scottish Highlands.
A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day in Lalitpur, Nepal, June 29, 2018 Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar/REUTERS
Image caption A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating Asar Pandra, also called National Paddy Day, in Lalitpur, Nepal. The event marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as the monsoon season arrives.
The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on 26 June 2018 in Stalybridge, England. Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Image caption The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors in Greater Manchester, UK. Soldiers joined more than 100 firefighters to try to tackle the blaze.
A young girl, holding her toy, looks on as she sits on a chair, after her shelter at a small neighbourhood at the district of Cocody in Abidjan was destroyed, on June 23, 2018 Image copyright SIA KAMBOU/AFP
Image caption A young girl looks on after her shelter was destroyed following torrential rain in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The government called for the evacuation of all people living in flood-prone zones.
People take part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, on 23 June, 2018 Image copyright Ulises Ruiz/AFP
Image caption Revellers embrace at the annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City.
Traders and riot police are seen at the smouldering scene of fire that gutted down the timber dealership of the Gikomba market and nearby homes in central Nairobi, Kenya June 28, 2018 Image copyright Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS
Image caption Traders and riot police attend the scene of fire at the Gikomba market in central Nairobi, Kenya. At least 15 people were killed and more than 70 injured in the blaze, which broke out in the middle of the night and destroyed many properties.
Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China on 26 June 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China.
The US Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio June 23, 2018 Image copyright US Navy/Timothy Schumaker via REUTERS
Image caption The US Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio.
A Panama fan inside the stadium before the Panama v Tunisia match at Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia June 28, 2018 Image copyright Matthew Childs/REUTERS
Image caption A football fan awaits the start of the match between Panama and Tunisia, in Saransk, Russia. Tunisia eventually won 2-1, making Panama the first nation since Serbia and Togo in 2006 to lose each of their first three games in the World Cup finals.
A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland, 26 June 2018. Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
Image caption A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland.

