Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Photographer Jane Barlow was treated to this spectacular sight of an osprey catching a trout in the Cairngorms in the Scottish Highlands.

Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar/REUTERS Image caption A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating Asar Pandra, also called National Paddy Day, in Lalitpur, Nepal. The event marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as the monsoon season arrives.

Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Image caption The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors in Greater Manchester, UK. Soldiers joined more than 100 firefighters to try to tackle the blaze.

Image copyright SIA KAMBOU/AFP Image caption A young girl looks on after her shelter was destroyed following torrential rain in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The government called for the evacuation of all people living in flood-prone zones.

Image copyright Ulises Ruiz/AFP Image caption Revellers embrace at the annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City.

Image copyright Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS Image caption Traders and riot police attend the scene of fire at the Gikomba market in central Nairobi, Kenya. At least 15 people were killed and more than 70 injured in the blaze, which broke out in the middle of the night and destroyed many properties.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China.

Image copyright US Navy/Timothy Schumaker via REUTERS Image caption The US Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio.

Image copyright Matthew Childs/REUTERS Image caption A football fan awaits the start of the match between Panama and Tunisia, in Saransk, Russia. Tunisia eventually won 2-1, making Panama the first nation since Serbia and Togo in 2006 to lose each of their first three games in the World Cup finals.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS Image caption A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.