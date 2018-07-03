In pictures: Battling the UK wildfires
3 July 2018
As the dry, hot weather continues, firefighters around the country are struggling to control a number of major incidents, in challenging conditions.
Crews from across northern England are continuing to tackle two major moorland fires, at Saddleworth Moor in Tameside, and Winter Hill near Bolton. And fires have started across all parts of Wales in the last week which, senior officers say, is putting "tremendous pressure" on resources.