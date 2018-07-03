In pictures: Battling the UK wildfires

As the dry, hot weather continues, firefighters around the country are struggling to control a number of major incidents, in challenging conditions.

Crews from across northern England are continuing to tackle two major moorland fires, at Saddleworth Moor in Tameside, and Winter Hill near Bolton. And fires have started across all parts of Wales in the last week which, senior officers say, is putting "tremendous pressure" on resources.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A view of Winter Hill near Bolton, shows the massive task firefighters are facing to control hundreds of smoking embers.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Crews attempt to beat out wildfires on Winter Hill which is smouldering in pockets across three sq miles (8 sq km).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People in nearby areas have been asked to keep doors and windows closed. Police told walkers and motorists to stay away from the scene at Winter Hill and Scout Road.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A firefighter carries a water hose close to the burning moorland at Winter Hill.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chairman of the Fire Brigades Union in the North West, Gary Keary, said crews were being pushed "to their limits".

Image copyright PA Image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service first went to the moorland fire on the hill near Bolton at 15:20 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Winter Hill is part of the West Pennine Moors.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The fires on Saddleworth Moor have covered the region in smoke and ash.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters tackling the blaze on Saddleworth Moor take a short break from the testing conditions.

Image caption Emergency services were called to a forest fire near 30 homes in Braichmelyn, near Bethesda, in Gwynedd, early on Tuesday.

Image copyright Simon Murray Image caption Areas of vegetation near Bangor continue to burn.