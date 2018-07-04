In Pictures

England fans erupt with joy at World Cup penalty victory

  • 4 July 2018

England's World Cup penalty shootout win against Colombia was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans.

England fan seen at the World Cup in Moscow Image copyright Getty Images

Those watching in the UK felt the tension as England and Colombia drew 1-1 and the game went to a penalty shootout, watched by 23.6 million viewers.

Fans in the The Lord Stamford pub in Manchester were on the edge of their seats.

Fans in the The Lord Stamford pub in Manchester Image copyright Getty Images
Fears soon turned to cheers as England won their first ever World Cup penalty shootout.

Fans on Brighton beach also felt the tension and then the joy of the England victory.

England fans celebrate on Brighton beach Image copyright Getty Images
There was celebration on the streets of London.

Football fans celebrate in a London street Image copyright Getty Images
Residents of the Kirby Estate in London enjoyed a community experience as they gathered under bunting and flags to watch the game.

Residents of the Kirby Estate in London watch England play in the World Cup on television Image copyright Getty Images

Onlookers glimpsed the match through a front room window in Wimbledon.

People watch the World Cup through a person's front room window Image copyright Felicity Baker / Twitter

The M25 was unusually free of traffic during the World Cup game on Tuesday.

The M25 seen during the England versus Colombia World Cup game Image copyright Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Fans at Box Park in London's Shoreditch, also felt the full spectrum of emotions amid the high drama of the match.

Fans celebrate England victory at Boxpark, London Image copyright Getty Images
England's victory means they will face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

